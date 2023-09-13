A state-level agency marked an important step Wednesday in the process of recovery from July’s devastating flooding. The Vermont Secretary of State’s office marked the re-opening of its Montpelier office space by welcoming a colorful, and significant, work of art.

In 2020, the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance commissioned South Burlington artist Cynthia Cagle to create an oil painting. It’s titled “The Light of Truth Upon Them”, and it celebrates 100 years of the federal right of women to vote.

“It’s particularly exciting to look at this painting that depicts so many of the heroes and leaders in the women’s suffrage and women’s equality movement, and to have a Vermonter among them,” Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas said.

The Vermonter to whom Copeland Hanzas referred is Louvenia Bright, the first woman of color ever elected to the state legislature. She represented South Burlington in the House of Representatives for three terms from 1989 through 1994. Bright died in Illinois in late July at the age of 81.

Because of when the centennial of women’s suffrage took place, the piece had previously hung in the Vermont History Museum.

“During COVID, we weren’t able to gather and have celebrations like this,” Copeland Hanzas said. “So, it’s really fun to be able to have the doors thrown wide open.”

The doors were wide open to mark the Secretary of State’s office becoming the first government agency to re-open its offices on State Street in Montpelier after the July flood. Its building sits at a slightly higher elevation than the others.

“This summer has been really devastating,” Copeland Hanzas said. “Not only here in Montpelier for businesses and families and state office buildings, but all over the state.”

Cagle, the artist, declined to be interviewed. She noted in prepared remarks that although indigenous Americans won full voting rights in 1924 when Vermont native Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act into law as President, disenfranchisement efforts continued long afterward.

“Many of the most egregious laws were on the books well into the ’60s,” she said. “Even now, in 2023, there are restrictions that seek to deny the vote to indigenous Americans.”

Copeland Hanzas attended the University of Vermont with Louvenia Bright’s son, Bill Bright. He couldn’t attend Wednesday’s event in person, but he offered remarks the secretary shared.

Bright wrote:

“As you may know, my mother passed away earlier this summer. We as a family have great pride for her courage that it took to run for office and, more importantly, for her work fighting for race and gender equity, inclusion and opportunity while in office. This painting captures the essence of what was important to my mother, and we hope her story will inspire others to serve.”