Addison, VT — Vermont’s first tornado of the year touched down in Addison on Monday night, and fortunately, the damage was not as extensive as it could have been. According to the National Weather Service in South Burlington, Vermont averages about one tornado per year, which usually takes place in the southern half of the state. The atmospheric conditions in Addison created the perfect recipe for a tornado to form.

“Later on in the evening we started getting reports showing pictures of tree limbs down, structural damage, and so we decided to send out a survey team this morning to check out the kind of damage that we – what exactly happened down there in Addison,” said Matthew Clay, Meteorologist for NWS Burlington.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched ground between 6:50 and 6:52 pm. They categorized it as an EF-1 tornado, having 90 miles per hour winds, which is lower on the spectrum.

“A road sign, like one of those green signs that you see on the edge of roads, was completely twisted and mangled up, and that was a pretty telling sign when we saw that kind of damage develop,” said Clay.

The twister began a half mile southwest of the intersection of VT Routes 22A and 17-East, then traveled northeast about a mile. In his weekly press conference, Governor Phil Scott addressed the damage of the storm.

“It doesn’t look like the damage is severe enough for us to go after any federal money, in that regard, it would have to be quite extensive, and I didn’t see the extensive damage, nor did I hear about it,” said Governor Scott.

Tree damage and some structural damage were left in the tornado’s wake.

“We’ve heard of no injuries or fatalities associated with this event, there were some power outages,” said Clay. Clay noted that tornados in Vermont are rare and this tornado was not atypical of what they have seen in the past. The last twister took place in Middlebury last year, and was slightly stronger and caused two injuries.