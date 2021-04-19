Vermont sees high registration numbers among eligible teens

The Green Mountain State is seeing favorable trends in the number of students getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Department of Health, 43 percent of those ages 16 and 17 have either registered or received their first dose. Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan says there have been more cases, especially those involving the variant, among this age group.

To encourage Vermont’s eligible teens, schools are encouraging students to sign up for an appointment. The state gave 16-18 year-olds the green light on Saturday, April 17.

“We did that because they can only get Pfizer, and if we opened it with everyone else, then they would only have half the chance of getting an appointment just as soon as everyone else. So, we wanted to give them a head start because they have fewer options available,” said Dolan.

She says the state is already seeing high registration numbers.

“Sixteen and seventeen year olds really hitting it out of the park with registration and/or getting their first dose already,” said Dolan.

As of Monday afternoon, 11,500 thousand eligible teenagers signed up for an appointment. Some say, with the help of their school.

“In our Homeroom, they just try to like tell us a couple times like make sure you sign up and get your vaccine soon,” said a sophomore at Burlington High School.

The principal at Champlain Valley Union High School notified his students by email and phone call. Following Governor Phil Scott’s Covid-19 update on Friday, he reminded students once more over the PA system.

“It’s been really positive. Students were excited. You could almost hear a little bit of a cheer in the building when we made the announcement,” said CVU principal Adam Bunting.

But some students remain unsure about whether they’ll get it.

“Most of my friend group say they’re not going to get it because Covid hasn’t been affecting their lives as much,” said a freshman at Colchester High School.

She said there haven’t been many conversations among students and teachers about the shot. But as health experts have said, there is an increase in cases for this age group.

“We’re seeing a higher case load among this age group. Some of that is because they’re not vaccinated yet. Some of that is people tend to be more mobile and social. Also the variant appears to be moving through this age group more quickly,” said Dolan.

She says the Health Department has discussed administering the vaccine for students at schools, but she says, logistically, it’s better at public clinics. She adds, more Pfizer clinics have been added around the state.

“We do find that when we open up an age group or a category, and we simply open it up to the public clinics, it goes a little better, the slots fill more quickly, we have fewer empty slots. When we close off for a particular group, there is some convenience there, but there’s also some logistical challenges,” said Dolan.

There are 117,000 Vermonters in the 16 to 29 age bracket. Dolan says nearly 24,000 have received their first dose.