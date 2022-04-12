Montpelier, VT — The new COVID-19 variant is pushing Vermont’s COVID cases higher, but despite the increase, officials say Vermonters should not expect to see a change in mask or school from the Governor’s office.

Vermont’s 7 day case average has increased 29% in the past week, with hospitalizations including the number of patients in the ICU increasing as well. Data from the New York Times shows that Vermont has the highest case rise in the nation, and Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the majority of the COVID cases are the BA.2 variant.

Dr. Levine says it is more transmissible than the original omicron variant but despite the rise in cases, there are no current plans to change the guidance for schools. “There’s been no plans to change the strategy of looking at the community the school is in more than focusing all the attention on the school itself,” said Dr. Levine.

Governor Phil Scott described Vermont as being ‘in good shape’ when it comes to dealing with COVID. On a separate note, Tuesday is just under four months from the Vermont primary and so far, Governor Scott has yet to announce his plans for a re-election bid.