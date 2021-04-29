Vermont Senate passes 2022 budget

MONTPELIER – On Thursday, the Vermont Senate passed H.439, the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Bill.

It appropriates a total of $7.17 billion, including investments in infrastructure, housing, broadband, environmental improvements, the state college system and overall economy using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Cares Act.

“This bill reflects what your citizen legislature has heard from constituents, organizations, and businesses from across the state. One of the hardest parts of our work is seeing all the needs of our constituents, doing the very best to address those needs, and knowing we still may fall short. Because the needs are so many. This budget seeks to meet immediate needs, while also addressing some longer-term needs. This is the complicated dance we must do,” said Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

$478.6 million in ARPA funding was appropriated in the budget, but over half of those funds have been set aside for further consideration into next year’s legislative session.

The Senate also passed H.438, the Capital Bill.

“This year the Capital Bill devotes over $127 million to the State’s brick and mortar,” said Sen. Joe Benning, Chair of the Senate Institutions Committee. “Among many other things promoted and supported by this bill, we are most proud of the direction in which we are taking our corrections and mental health systems. The bill funds facilities that seek to promote more humane treatment for both populations. Senate Institutions looks forward to exploring promotion of this concept through our entire corrections, mental health, and juvenile treatment systems.”

The Vermont State Colleges System released a statement following the budget’s approval, supporting the proposed appropriation of $88.9 million toward the VSCS.

“The legislature is supporting a historic investment in the Vermont State Colleges System and a tremendous boost to affordability for our students,” said VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny. “These actions are an incredible signal of support for the Vermont State Colleges System, our ongoing system transformation, and our students.”

In March, the House passed a $6.99 billion budget. Once the two chambers reach consensus, the budget will head to the desk of Governor Phil Scott.