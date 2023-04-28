MONTPELIER, VT – The Vermont Senate has passed a bill that would impose a 72-hour waiting period for firearm sales and transfers.

H.230 is also known as the gun violence prevention bill. It seeks to reduce gun violence and prevent deaths by suicide with a new gun storage program and creating a waiting period. The waiting period does exempt gun show purchases but only until July 2024.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 21 to 9. The bill now goes to a third reading before potentially hitting the Governor’s desk for approval.