Vermont Senate to vote on abortion-rights amendment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate plans to vote on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion.
The chamber is also scheduled to vote April 9 on a proposed amendment to explicitly ban slavery in the state. Both proposed amendments were first passed by the state Senate two years ago and later passed by the House.
If approved by the Senate and later the House, the proposals will go before voters in November 2022. Two years ago the Legislature also passed a law guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion.