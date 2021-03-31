Vermont Senate to vote on abortion-rights amendment

Vermont senators sit spaced apart to meet the social distance requirements set by the governor, Tuesday March 24, 2020, at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. The Senate met with 17 members, one over the required quorum, to pass legislation needed to confront the coronavirus pandemic. (Paul Heintz/Seven Days via AP, Pool)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate plans to vote on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion.

The chamber is also scheduled to vote April 9 on a proposed amendment to explicitly ban slavery in the state. Both proposed amendments were first passed by the state Senate two years ago and later passed by the House.

If approved by the Senate and later the House, the proposals will go before voters in November 2022. Two years ago the Legislature also passed a law guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion.