Vermont sets record on Saturday with 342 new coronavirus cases; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 342 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It was the state’s highest single-day case count of the pandemic so far; the previous record high of 327 had just been set on Wednesday.

Orleans County had 71 of Saturday’s new infections; Chittenden County had 64 of them. There were 34 in Windsor County and 31 in Franklin County. Rutland County had 26, while Orange County had 25. Windham County had 18 and Washington County had 15. There were 13 in Lamoille County and ten in Caledonia County. Addison County had nine, while Bennington County had eight. Six were in Essex County, two were in Grand Isle County and ten other cases don’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of more than 500,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,200,000 total tests, there have been 37,069 cases and 31,503 people recovered. Three hundred and forty-five people have died, while nearly 80% of Vermonters age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In New York’s North Country, the 32 new cases in Franklin County made for county-wide totals since the pandemic began of 4,229 cases, 20 deaths and 4,212 people recovered. There were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County, Essex County or anywhere in New Hampshire.