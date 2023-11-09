The recent snowfall has brought joy to Vermont’s ski resort industry, with officials expressing optimism for an early and robust season. Killington Ski Resort, in particular, has seen a significant snow boost, receiving two inches on top of the four inches that fell after opening for the season last Friday, November 3.

Kristel Killary, Communications Manager at Killington Ski Resort, emphasized the importance of every snowfall for their operations, stating, “Every inch of snow helps us at Killington Resort.” Bolton Valley Resort President Lindsay DesLauriers added, “It always makes me feel amazing,” highlighting the positive impact of early snow on the overall skiing experience.

Comparing this year’s weather to the previous season, Molly Mahar, President of Ski Vermont, remarked, “The weather has certainly been more cooperative this year than last year.” This sentiment was echoed by DesLauriers, who recalled sitting on her deck in shorts last November, a contrast to the current season’s snow-covered landscape.

This is the earliest Killington Ski Resort has opened its doors to skiers in the past four years. Killary explained, “We don’t set that date; once it gets cold enough, it’s all weather-dependent, we begin making that snow.”

In anticipation of the upcoming Stifel World Cup hosted by Killington, officials are gearing up for a weekend of skiing and festivities. Killary highlighted the event’s significance, mentioning musical performances by Young the Giant and Matisyahu, saying, “It is obviously all about the ski racing and also about the party.” Molly Mahar emphasized the economic impact of the World Cup, estimating that it brings up to six million dollars to the region, with around 35,000 attendees.

Meanwhile, Bolton Valley is gearing up to open the day after Thanksgiving, having received close to two inches of snow. DesLauriers, optimistic about the season, mentioned hitting the opening target every year for the last five years.

As ski enthusiasts prepare for the season, Mahar offered important advice, stating, “Really important to make sure your gear is ready to go, review that safety information and make sure you’re planning ahead to buy ahead and make your reservation.” Ski Vermont anticipates ten resorts in the Green Mountain State to open for Thanksgiving weekend, setting the stage for a promising start to the winter sports season.