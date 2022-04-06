Montpelier, VT — The official spring turkey hunting will launch on May 1 and run through the month, but youth can get an early start during the youth and novice hunting weekend on April 23 and 24. To hunt turkeys in those days, youth must be 15 or younger and must have completed a hunter education course and possess a hunting license, a turkey hunting license, and a free youth turkey hunting tag.

In addition, any person who has purchased their first hunting license in the past 12 months and is 16 or older may hunt turkeys as a novice on those days, but they must also have a hunting license, a turkey hunting license, and a free novice tag.

Youth or novice hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed licensed adult over 18. Shooting hours for the weekend are a half-hour before sunrise to 5 pm, and landowner permission is required to hunt on private land. Youth or novice may take one bearded turkey on that weekend.

“The youth and novice turkey hunting weekend provides an excellent opportunity for experienced hunters to teach young or new hunters how to safely and successfully hunt wild turkeys,” said Chris Bernier, Vermont’s wild turkey biologist.

During the May hunting season, shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to noon, and two bearded turkeys may be taken. Hunters are permitted to use a shotgun or archery equipment, and shot size must be no larger than #2.

Successful hunters must report their turkeys within 48 hours to Vermont Fish and Wildlife, which can be done at a local big game reporting station or online here.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets are teaming up with Vermont hunters to look for the lone star tick, a tick believed to be in Vermont, but hasn’t been found, however, this tick species has been found on turkeys in other northern states.

Volunteers will staff several reporting stations around the state on youth turkey hunting weekend to inspect harvested turkeys for lone star ticks if hunters give their permission to do so. It is important to determine if Vermont has a persistent population of lone star ticks because these ticks can transmit certain diseases if they attach to humans.

“The thing that they are famous for Alpha-gal disease, which is an allergy to red meat, that can be triggered by a tick bite, a lone star tick bite,” said Patti Casey, Environmental Surveillance Program Director of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

There is no known risk associated with eating harvested turkeys that host lone star ticks and no additional concerns or actions are warranted.