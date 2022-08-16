Rutland, VT — The opening night at the 176th Vermont State Fair opened with a bang, featuring an “I Love 90s Show” headlined by Tone Loc and Vanilla Ice. Fair Association President Robert Cogden says that they are hoping to build on the over 40,000 people that attended the fair in 2021.

“The crowds are filling quickly, the stands are filling quickly,” said Cogden. “It’s really exciting, we have a lot of attractions to offer this year.”

Along with the headlining concert, other attractions include a new outside butterfly exhibit and a new blacksmith shop that open on Wednesday, two attractions that have been on Cogden’s mind for years. Cogden says volunteers and staff members have doubled since last year when they were severely understaffed but there still have been challenges.

“Entertainment seemed to be a challenge this year, just for the fact that so many dates are looking to get re-booked right now from 2020, making artists somewhat hard to track down.”

Ashley Chica, who grew up coming to the fair said she is grateful to give her kids the experience she had. “Honestly, I never thought I’d bring my kids here. I’ve been trying to come to the fair for years but COVID and having kids have kind of just held me back.”

The fair features exhibits and shows from across the region, including shows from kids enrolled in the 4-H program, a network of youth-based organizations under the University of Vermont umbrella that aim to educate and enhance leadership and life skills.

Olivia Thompson was enrolled in the Tuff Riders 4-H program this summer, where she continued to work with others and learn about the equestrianism. “They have a lot of good trainers come down to work with you twice a day for two days. It’s a lot of fun to help each other out and you get to work as a team.” Thompson said she is looking forward to her show later in the week and said the fair is a great way for people like her to come together and connect. “It’s fund to do the shows and rides and just have fun with everyone that is here.”

The fair runs through August 20th and features other attractions including a drive-in movie theater on Wednesday.