The Vermont State House is closed until Monday so that vandalism of, and damage to, the building in Montpelier can be cleaned up.

Vermont Capitol Police say someone spray-painted the words, “If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either”, on the front portico at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday. The graffiti refers to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning on Friday its own 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling regarding the federal right to abortion access nationwide. Someone also broke seven windows across the front of the building.

Local 22 & Local 44 News contacted the department for an interview; however, police officials declined. They believe the cleanup effort will cost more than $25,000. The State House was scheduled to be open to the public Saturday for summertime tours; those tours were canceled.