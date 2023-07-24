ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — The aftermath of the recent devastating floods in Vermont has left communities struggling to recover, with one family-owned farm, Paul Mazza’s Farm, facing a substantial loss of crops. The farm, which spans over 250 acres of land across the state, suffered a staggering blow as two-thirds of its crops were wiped out by the floodwaters.

“Our customers tell us how much they love shopping with us. It’s a place where people connect over food,” said Kaity Mazza, Paul’s daughter, expressing the farm’s significance to the local community.

Governor Phill Scott and Senator Peter Welch visited Essex Junction to assess the damage first-hand and showed support for the affected farm and others like it in the region. Governor Scott emphasized the need for collaboration between local leaders and state partners to address the extensive damage caused by the floods, recognizing that recovery efforts would require years of hard work.

Paul Mazza, who has devoted his life to farming since the age of 11, lamented the severity of the damage, stating, “It’s tough. A lot of work went into this to lose it. And you can’t do nothing. It’s just the way it is.”

Senator Welch emphasized the importance of documenting and reporting the damage to secure disaster relief assistance from the government, urging all farm owners to provide comprehensive reports.

For Paul Mazza and his daughters, the task of assessing the losses is overwhelming. “You got so much going on. And there’s so much damage. Where do you even start?” questioned Paul. His daughter, Kaity, echoed the sentiment, stating that documenting the losses has been a heartbreaking and tedious process.

Despite the devastation, the Mazza family is determined to bounce back and continue their farming legacy. Kaity Mazza expressed hope and resilience, saying, “We were underwater, but like farmers are, but we are resilient, and we are bouncing back as we can, and our guys have worked their butts off.”

She urged the community to support the farm during this challenging time, saying, “The best thing we could ask is for people to come out and continue supporting ourselves. If you can buy produce that we do have, that would mean the world to us.”

Farm owners who suffered damage from the floods are encouraged to report their losses by contacting their local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) service center. By providing the necessary information, they contribute to the documentation required for future disaster relief bills.

Despite the immense obstacles, the Mazza family remains determined to carry on their farming tradition, with Paul hoping to pass the farm down to his daughters eventually.