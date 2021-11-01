Vermont state leaders secure nearly $10 million dollars to boost access to broadband

Four out of nine Communication Union Districts, areas where access to the broadband is limited, will benefit from a federal grant that’s nearly $10 million.

Members of Vermont Community Broadband Board along with Governor Phil Scott, Congressman Peter Welch, and other state leaders gathered in Montpelier Monday morning to celebrate securing these American Rescue Plan funds. They say when it comes to internet access, the state has a serious “digital divide,” and the pandemic has exposed this problem as more people need to be online to work, learn, or access healthcare.

“We saw how challenging it was for some families and kids who didn’t have access to broadband when we closed schools and had to resort to remote learning. We also saw the challenges for working Vermonters who didn’t have access to broadband when we asked them to stay home. Access to broadband is a necessity in the 21st century,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

Now, the state’s broadband leaders will have money available to initiate pre-construction tasks, such as engineering and designing, studies, business planning, and other work associated with the construction of broadband networks. The first Communication Union Districts to receive this support include towns in the northeast kingdom, central and southern Vermont.

“We did our part to get funds, but you know the hardest part? Is taking those funds and then in a responsible, careful, effective way to actually get them deployed and get those homes wired,” said Congressman Peter Welch.

Steven John is one of those leaders ensuring greater internet access in his communities. John is a retired teacher and superintendent of the Windham Central Supervisory Union, dedicating almost 50 years to education. He’s also the Vice Chair of the Deerfield Valley Communication Union District. The grant will provide his Communication Union District $4,111,318, which will support 24 member towns where there are 5,400 underserved homes and businesses.

Other municipal corporations receiving support include Maple Broadband ($2,399,200), Central Vermont Fiber ($2,804,667) and Northwest Communication Union District ($604,376).

“This money enable us to invest in the infrastructure that will be future-proof, that has the fiber capacity that has unlimited bandwidth possible,” said John.

A resident of Marlboro, Vermont, John says he experiences the very challenges his neighbors face when it comes to broadband connectivity.

“It’s not based on how much money you have, it’s based on where you live,” said John. And if you’ve chosen to live on a dirt road in Vermont, you’re likely not going to be able to enjoy the same connectivity for business, for health, for education, for recreation than you’re neighbors can who live in a cabled area.”