Vermont State Police: Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning kills two in parked car

Vermont State Police are continuing the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle Saturday in the driveway of a home in Vershire.

Preliminary information from the medical examiner indicated the pair died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after noon Saturday from a relative of one of the victims who owns the home on Parker Road in Vershire. The caller reported that two individuals appeared to be deceased inside an SUV parked in the driveway.

The victims were identified as Cody Coburn, 28, of Vershire, and Joelle Ryder, 36, of Sharon.

The deaths do not appear suspicious, police said. The investigation is ongoing, including toxicology reports, which can take several weeks for results.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.