Vermont State Police have a new K-9. Her name is Loki

A 9-week-old Plott Hound who will specialize in tracking missing people and fugitives is the newest member of the Vermont State Police’s K-9 Unit.

Loki arrived in Vermont over the weekend after her handler, Det. Trooper Chris Hunt, picked her up from a breeder in Houston, Texas. She is the first new hound dog to join the force in 30 years. She’ll join a unit of Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds and Labrador Retrievers.

Capt. Mike Manley, special operations commander, said having a hound dog will enhance the unit’s capabilities. Eventually Loki might learn the specialized skill of locating deceased individuals, tracking will be her “bread and butter” for now.

“The biggest advantage to having a Plott Hound is that they can track old scents,” he said. “These hounds can track scents that can be nearly a day old. For us this is all about tracking, having the best resource available to track lost and missing persons. You can’t get any better than a hound for tracking.”

Loki and her handler, Detective Trooper Chris Hunt, who brought the 9-week-old hound to Vermont from a breeder in Texas over the weekend

Named after the god in Norse mythology, Loki will spend the next few weeks getting used to her new surroundings. In early March, she’ll begin 15 weeks of training with the New Hampshire State Police, which has two Plott Hounds on its K-9 detail. She’ll learn obedience, tracking based on scents on the ground, evidence recovery and searching wide areas using scents in the air.

Once training is complete, Loki will be based with Hunt at the St. Albans Barracks. The state police said the agency is considering adding more hounds to the K-9 Unit.