Vermont State Police introduce use of force dashboard for the public

The Vermont State Police is introducing a new program for the public to review use of force data.

“Although uses of force are exceedingly rare, occurring in less than one-half of one percent of all VSP incidents, such instances are the subject of high public interest and deserve robust transparency,” Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said.

This will allow citizens to see cases form the past three years.

“This dashboard allows us to continue our ongoing efforts to fully illuminate the scope of our operations, enhance transparency, and provide operational and public safety data to Vermonters with increasing scope and volume,” Schirling continued. “Police use force in approximately 0.3% of incidents that VSP responds to annually, but these are important events to report on. This data has been shared publicly with lawmakers and others during the past two years. At this stage in the evolution of our systems, we are now able to publish interactive versions on our website.”

VSP says it’s goal is to provide more transparency into these cases as there is such a high level of public interest.