Vermont State Police investigate death of woman found in Lake Champlain

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Lake Champlain Friday.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, police responded to Point Bay Marina area in Charlotte for a missing person report. Police learned that an off-duty firefighter who was fishing on the lake Friday morning had located an elderly man who appeared to be experiencing some mental distress on a sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island.

The Coast Guard responded and towed the sailboat and the man to shore.

Around the same time, 911 received reports of a body located off the shore of Cedar Island.

The Coast Guard and Charlotte Fire Department respond and located the body of the woman.

Vermont State Police said that the man and woman, both in their 70’s, had left Charlotte on the sailboat together Thursday night, but never returned to the marina.

Vermont State Police are still investigating the incident. There is no evidence to suggest the incident is suspicious.

The woman’s body had been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy. The man was taken to UVM Medical Center for evaluation. Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to the investigation has been asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.