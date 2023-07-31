Windham, VT – The Vermont State Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 73-year-old woman in her Windham home earlier this year.

Police say Claudia M. Voight’s passing on February 20 was initially reported as a result of an apparent medical event.

After conducting an autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington several days later, authorities discovered injuries that were not visible externally, leading the death considered suspicious.

The final autopsy findings in April confirmed that Ms. Voight had died due to neck compression, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The Vermont State Police has emphasized that the killing of Ms. Voight was not a random act of violence, and there is currently no identified threat to the community.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, with the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Victim Services Unit are involved.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Vermont State Police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any additional information or updates will be reported as they become available.