Vermont State Police investigate Marshfield homicide

Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent homicide after troopers found a man in his 70s dead inside a residence in Marshfield.

Police received a call shortly after 6 a.m. and located the victim, who had been shot, inside a house on Sunrise Drive. No other details about the cause of death were available, pending an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The victims identity is being withheld until notification of kin.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, police said, with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Search Team working the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.