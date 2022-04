Investigators don’t know yet if anyone was hurt in a reported shots-fired incident in Springfield.

Vermont State Police say they got calls from several different people at about 3:00 a.m. Saturday that gunshots were being fired on Valley Street. A witness apparently saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area, heading north toward Brook Road, with no lights on.

No one is in custody. Troopers are asking you to call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 if you know anything else.