Vermont State Police investigating Officer involved shooting in Rutland

Vermont State Police, say one Rutland City Police Officer, is on administrative leave, after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, left two men in the hospital.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, we’re told Rutland City Police responded to Terrill Street, for a narcotics investigation. Chief Brian Kilcullen says the officers identified themselves to two men, in a vehicle. The Chief says, one officer was hit by the car. The Vermont State Police, now involved in the investigation, say they haven’t verified that information yet. At some point, City Officers fired at the car.

Major Dan Trudeau, from the Vermont State Police says, “after the shots we’re fired, they fled South on Route 7. They drove through the Tops Supermarket parking lot and fled South on Route 7 for what I think is approximately a half mile, down near Jackson Street where Goodnough, drove off the road into a tree in one of the residents yards right there.”

Police say the driver is 45 year old Michael Goodnough, and his passenger, 32 year old Robert Vandrial, both from Rutland. The two are recovering in separate hospitals. State Troopers say both men are co-operating in the investigation.

Major Trudeau says, “we still have to interview members of the City PD, and we anticipate that they’ll be thorough in helping us get through the investigation.”

Chief Kilcullen, says 5 City Police Officers were on scene at the time of the shooting. One has been placed on administrative leave. I reached out to the Chief who was not available for a comment. State Troopers tell us there is still a lot of work to be done, and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Rutland Baracks at 802-773-9101.