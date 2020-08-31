Vermont state police investigating Rutland County shooting

MT. HOLLY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police say they’re investigating a shooting from Sunday night in Mt. Holly. They say they responded to reports in the area of Gates Road in Rutland at around 7:30 p.m.

An adult man with a gunshot wound went to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injury, believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say his name will be withheld pending further investigational that further information will be revealed as the investigation continues. They also say they don’t believe to be any current threat to the public.

If you or someone you know has any information about this incident, call the Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.