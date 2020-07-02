Vermont State Police investigating white supremacist graffiti in Waterbury

A worker at the Waterbury Dam found graffiti from a white supremacist hate group painted on the side of the dam, police say. The worker reported it to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Middlesex on Wednesday.

Police identified the symbol from the hate group Patriot Front, which has been active in Burlington. Authorities say it was made with a stencil, letting the offender come and go quickly. Painted on the east side of the dam, the graffiti is not visible from the water and has little visibility to the public in general. There are no known witnesses, suspects, or video of the location.

State workers painted over the graffiti. State police used the Bias Incident Reporting System to notify the Attorney General’s Office, and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources removed the graffiti Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Vermont State Police in Middlesex at (802) 229-9191 if you or someone you know has any information about the vandalism.