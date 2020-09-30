Vermont State Police partner with forensic testing business in attempt to solve 2004 missing person case

WATERBURY, Vt. – Vermont State Police are partnering with a business that specializes in forensic testing to try and find new leads in a missing person case that’s gone unsolved for over 16 years.

Brianna Maitland of Montgomery, Vermont was last seen leaving the Black Lantern Inn on the evening of March 19, 2004. She was 17 at the time. Her vehicle, a 1985 Oldsmobile 88, was located the next day backed into an abandoned building about a mile from the restaurant.

“We’ve never lost sight of Brianna’s case and have worked relentlessly to find out what happened to her so we can provide answers for her loved ones and hold any offenders accountable,” said Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of VSP’s Major Crime Unit. “This partnership, leveraging the latest scientific tools and techniques available, provides our investigators with another avenue to pursue.”

State police announced they will collaborate with Othram, a Houston business that works on the cutting edge of DNA and scientific techniques to help identify victims, locate missing persons and uncover perpetrators of crime.

“The strategies are brand new,” said Detective Sargent Angela Baker. “It’s emerging technology that is happening with genetic genealogy, it’s not something that we’ve taken advantage of in the past. What these companies can do for us is take the DNA and scientifically provide us with links that we don’t already have, that we’re not able to make so what it does is give us a direction for our investigation.”

Detective Baker took over the Maitland disappearance investigation four years ago. Her work with the Vermont State Police Cold Case Unit has consisted of combing through ‘enormous’ file boxes looking for any unexplored leads and possible persons of interest.

“Someone out there knows what happened to her, and it’s time to come forward,” Detective Baker said.

A fundraising drive has been started by Othram to help cover the costs of testing. Michael Vogen, the company’s director of case management, explained how their technology does what traditional investigative resources can’t.

“When they’re trying to generate an ID of a perpetrator of crime or a victim, or just unidentified remains, there’s a traditional methodology that law enforcement uses where they go to CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) with a DNA profile to try to get a match,” Vogen said. “If they’re unsuccessful in doing that, we can help them generate an ID through forensic testing and genealogy.”

It remains to be seen whether this will be the breakthrough that brings answers to one of Vermont’s longest unsolved disappearances, but having a new avenue to explore is always welcome.

“I think it’s a huge morale boost any time you can use a new scientific technology to enhance the case and investigation,” Detective Baker said. “We haven’t been here yet with this investigation, so it’s new territory which we’re pretty excited about.”

Brianna Maitland’s father, Bruce Maitland, said he was encouraged by the collaboration.

According to Vogen, the lab work takes roughly 12 weeks, and then genealogy work begins. That can take anywhere from a few hours to several months.

Although initially believed that Brianna Maitland might have run away, it was later determined she could have been a victim of foul play. Investigators have pursued multiple leads throughout the years, but none have led to Brianna.

The use of genetic genealogy tracing in the Brianna’s case follows a similar partnership announced earlier this summer.

The Vermont State Police collaborated with Parabon Nanolabs of Reston, Virginia, to conduct genetic genealogy testing in the unsolved homicide case of an unidentified infant, “Baby Boy Doe,” who was found dead April 1, 1982, on Mill Hill Road in Northfield.