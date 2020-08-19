Vermont State Police release 2019 data on traffic stops and race

WATERBURY, Vt. – Vermont State Police released new data on traffic stops conducted in 2019, and while racial disparities in who gets pulled over were unchanged from 2018, troopers conducted far fewer searches of vehicles last year.

White drivers represented 92.5 percent of all traffic stops last year, a slight decrease from 2018. Black drivers were pulled over at about the same rate, about 2.7 percent, as in 2018. Rates of traffic stops involving Asian and Hispanic drivers also saw little change.

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said the latest data show that racial disparities remain and “we have work to do.”

“Our efforts over the past decade to address these disparities, while significant, have not been enough to eliminate them,” he said.

This is the fifth year Vermont State Police have released traffic stop data in an effort to address documented racial disparities in discretionary car stops.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers.

Traffic Stops Race 2019 Number of Stops 2018 Number of Stops White 54,222 54,299 Black 1,611 1,559 Asian 1,222 1,217 Hispanic 868 782 Native American 47 46 Troopers made 57,971 discretionary motor vehicle stops in 2019, an increase of 131 from 2018,

Searches: 2019 Race Number Searched Contraband Found Hit Rate White 106 81 76.42% Black 14 10 71.43% Asian 3 0 0% Hispanic 14 12 85.71% Native American 0 N/A N/A Troopers conducted 137 vehicle searches in 2019, a 75 percent decrease from 2018. The “hit rate” or percentage of stops that result in a seizure of contraband also went down.

Searches: 2018 Race Number Searched Contraband Found Hit Rate White 390 319 81.79% Black 30 24 80% Asian 5 5 100% Hispanic 15 11 73.33% Native American 0 N/A N/A

Tickets Race 2019 Per centage 2018 Percentage White 36.6% 36.2% Black 42.9% 40.1% Asian 49.5% 50.4% Hispanic 45.3% 42.5% Native American 36.2% 42.2% Troopers issues tickets in 37.1 percent of all traffic stops. Black and Hispanic drivers were ticketed at higher rates in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Since 2015, Vermont State Police have made some changes to address racial disparities, including collecting data on traffic stops trooper-by-trooper and having their supervisors continually review the data.

The agency also created a new position, Director of Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs, which is currently held by Capt. Garry Scott.