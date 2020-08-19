Vermont State Police release 2019 data on traffic stops and race

WATERBURY, Vt. – Vermont State Police released new data on traffic stops conducted in 2019, and while racial disparities in who gets pulled over were unchanged from 2018, troopers conducted far fewer searches of vehicles last year.
White drivers represented 92.5 percent of all traffic stops last year, a slight decrease from 2018. Black drivers were pulled over at about the same rate, about 2.7 percent, as in 2018. Rates of traffic stops involving Asian and Hispanic drivers also saw little change.
Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said the latest data show that racial disparities remain and “we have work to do.”
“Our efforts over the past decade to address these disparities, while significant, have not been enough to eliminate them,” he said.
This is the fifth year Vermont State Police have released traffic stop data in an effort to address documented racial disparities in discretionary car stops.
Here’s a closer look at the numbers.
|Traffic Stops
|Race
|2019 Number of Stops
|2018 Number of Stops
|White
|54,222
|54,299
|Black
|1,611
|1,559
|Asian
|1,222
|1,217
|Hispanic
|868
|782
|Native American
|47
|46
|Searches: 2019
|Race
|Number Searched
|Contraband Found
|Hit Rate
|White
|106
|81
|76.42%
|Black
|14
|10
|71.43%
|Asian
|3
|0
|0%
|Hispanic
|14
|12
|85.71%
|Native American
|0
|N/A
|N/A
|Searches: 2018
|Race
|Number Searched
|Contraband Found
|Hit Rate
|White
|390
|319
|81.79%
|Black
|30
|24
|80%
|Asian
|5
|5
|100%
|Hispanic
|15
|11
|73.33%
|Native American
|0
|N/A
|N/A
|Tickets
|Race
|2019 Percentage
|2018 Percentage
|White
|36.6%
|36.2%
|Black
|42.9%
|40.1%
|Asian
|49.5%
|50.4%
|Hispanic
|45.3%
|42.5%
|Native American
|36.2%
|42.2%
Since 2015, Vermont State Police have made some changes to address racial disparities, including collecting data on traffic stops trooper-by-trooper and having their supervisors continually review the data.
The agency also created a new position, Director of Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs, which is currently held by Capt. Garry Scott.