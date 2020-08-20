Vermont State Police release 2019 traffic stop data

Vermont State Police released its annual traffic stop data report on Monday, which shows racial disparities remain when it comes to who’s searched and issued tickets.

The study found that Black, Asian and Hispanic drivers were more likely to get a ticket during a traffic stop than White drivers, and that was a key takeaway for members of the Vermont State Police Fair and Impartial Policing Committee.

“We can’t discount that there are still disparities that exist within this data, and we want to face that head on and have the tough conversations,” said Capt. Garry Scott.

Since 2015, state police have published traffic stop data and addressed it with troopers as part of their performance review process and training. Capt. Scott is the Director of Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs, and described how record-keeping has changed over the past five years.

“Early on, we recognized that our members were not capturing the data consistently, so that was a big undertaking,” Capt. Scott said. “Making sure we’re getting good data into the system – we’re getting better at that. This year, we took deeper dives into who’s being arrested, looking at what the charges are and where the individual is from.”

Compared to 2018, the total number of traffic stops held relatively steady at roughly 58,000 stops. Out of the nearly 58,000 stops, only 137 involved a vehicle search.

State police say the fact that 14 of those drivers were Black highlights some racial disparity, and while they noted some numbers are too small to draw statistical conclusions, the report as a whole should play a key role in the police reform discussions that’ve escalated in recent months.

“With 58,000 car stops, we stopped approximately 1600 black operators, we searched 14 of those cars with a 70 percent find rate,” Capt. Scott said. “Those are pretty good numbers because there’s still work to be done. We hear it from our community and that’s more important to us, listening to that lived experience.”

37.1% of all operators stopped received a ticket as opposed to a warning. The demographic breakdown is reported as follows:

White operators: 36.6%.

Black operators: 42.9%.

Asian operators: 49.5%.

Hispanic operators: 45.3%.

Native American operators: 36.2%.

“The traffic stop data for the VSP for 2019 do in fact show that racial disparities continue to exist in regard to searches and ticketing. These are long-standing problems that continue to be addressed, certainly in the trainings that I participate both in designing and conducting,” said Dr. Etan Nasreddin-Longo, co-chair of the Vermont State Police Fair and Impartial Policing Committee. “The answers as to why these disparities continue to bedevil the agency’s efforts are not easy to come by. It would be easy to declaim that ‘training does not work,’ but such a statement would fly in the face of studies that in fact show the opposite to be true.”