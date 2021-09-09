Officer involved in fatal Rutland shooting said he thought suspect had a gun

RUTLAND, Vt. – Vermont State Police are releasing more information about the officer-involved shooting that happened inside a McDonalds in Rutland.

Police say Rutland City Police officer Christopher Rose followed hit-and-run suspect Jonathan Mansilla into the restroom of the McDonalds on Allen Street. This occurred after Mansilla was involved in a hit-and-run crash and multiple police pursuits.

Mansilla was in a stall when Officer Rose entered the bathroom.

Police say Mansilla left the stall and ran towards Rose. Rose states he saw an object in Mansilla’s hand which he believed to be a weapon. That is when detectives say Rose fired three times from his handgun, hitting Mansilla twice in the chest.

The object Mansilla was carrying was later determined to be a cellphone.

Detectives are expecting to finish their full investigation in a couple of weeks, and then turn everything over to the Attorneys General office and the Bennington county State’s Attorneys office for a review of Rose’s use of deadly force.