Vermont State Police searching for missing Bakersfield woman

Vermont State Police are asking for help finding a missing woman from Bakersfield.

Avis Anderson, 72, was reported missing from her home on Witchcat Road at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. She stands approximately 5’6″ tall, weighs just over 100 pounds and has white, shoulder-length hair. Anderson was last seen wearing black slacks, a dark green top and black sneakers.

Troopers say Anderson suffers from dementia. She also apparently went missing last year at about this same time and was found in a swampy area near her home.

Police dogs were searching the area late Sunday. However, if you know anything about where Anderson might be, investigators are asking you to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.