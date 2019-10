Vermont State Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Weatherfield late Monday afternoon.

Police say Alexys Gundry left a vehicle vehicle on foot at about 5 p.m. A bulletin released by state police decribes Gundry as white, with black hair and brown eyes, and weighing about 130 pounds.

If you have any information, please call Vermont State Police at 802 722 4600 and ask for the shift supervisor.