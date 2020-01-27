Vermont state trooper crashes while on duty on I-91

Vermont State Police say the ice, snow and slush that much of our region had to deal with overnight Saturday night contributed to a trooper getting into a crash in the Northeast Kingdom.

Trooper Richard Berlandy works at the Derby Barracks. VSP says he was on duty just after midnight on Interstate 91 South in Newport when he lost control of his patrol vehicle on the slippery road surface.

Trooper Berlandy hit a stretch of wire guardrail that was about a hundred feet long. He was not hurt, but the patrol vehicle was totaled.