Vermont state trooper crashes while on duty on I-91

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vermont State Police, Middlesex Barracks

Vermont State Police say the ice, snow and slush that much of our region had to deal with overnight Saturday night contributed to a trooper getting into a crash in the Northeast Kingdom.

Trooper Richard Berlandy works at the Derby Barracks. VSP says he was on duty just after midnight on Interstate 91 South in Newport when he lost control of his patrol vehicle on the slippery road surface.

Trooper Berlandy hit a stretch of wire guardrail that was about a hundred feet long. He was not hurt, but the patrol vehicle was totaled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog