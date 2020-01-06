Vermont state trooper on leave after DUI refusal

A Vermont State Police officer is on paid administrative leave after he was stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence and refused to consent to a DUI test.

Trooper Craig Roland was off-duty at the time of his arrest early Monday by the Rutland City Police Department. He was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

Vermont State Police said an internal investigation will be conducted and that no further information is available about the incident.

Roland was hired in January 2017 and was assigned to the Rutland Barracks after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy.

