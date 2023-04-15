BERLIN, Vt. – Over 100 young chess players from across the state of Vermont gathered in Berlin for the 36th Annual High School and Middle School Chess Championships, with the hope of becoming Vermont’s representative in the National Tournament later this summer. This year’s tournament drew 118 competitors, nearly twice the number from last year.

“I’ve been playing a lot of chess dot com, practicing, keeping my hours,” said Griffin Martin Cramer, a seventh-grader from Windsor Middle School.

For many players, chess is more than just a game. Kanrad Lasher, the father of a seventh-grader at Hunt Middle School in Burlington, immigrated to the U.S. from Micronesia when he was eight years old. He credits chess with helping him adjust to his new home. “It’s one of the few games I really enjoyed I could play without having to speak the language very well,” he said.

Lasher’s son, Charles, is also a chess enthusiast. “He’s pretty good but I’ve beat him a lot more than usual,” said Charles. His father confirmed the claim, saying “He’s beating me regularly now.”

Chess is a game that brings people together, creating lifelong friendships. Truman, a tenth-grader from the Lamoille Union High School chess team, recently moved to Vermont and said “getting to find a group of people and all play chess together that’s been a lot of fun. I’ve made some really close friends here.”

The Lamoille Union High School chess team has been running a chess club program for at least 10 years, according to Eric Hutchins, the team’s coach and social studies teacher. “Our club meets a couple of times a week and we do tactics and puzzles, have lessons play practice tournament games,” he said. The team shared some words of advice for their rivals from St. J., with Truman warning “Don’t blunder your rook. Do not play the botest gambit it will not work out.”

The game of chess can also teach important life lessons. “There’s always things that happen that are unexpected. And it’s how you deal with those unexpected changes or challenges that help you in the long run,” said Kanrad Lasher.

One student from each the middle school and high school tournament will represent Vermont at the Nationals, with the elementary school tournament taking place next weekend.

As the tournament continues, players will continue to practice, analyze their games, and strive to improve their skills, all while building friendships and learning valuable life lessons.