Vermont statistics show minorities hit hardest by COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Statistics collected by the Vermont Health Department show that racial minorities in the state have been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statistics were collected between March 5 and Sept. 16. While white Vermonters represent more than 80% of Vermont’s COVID-19 cases, the rate per 100,000 for white Vermonters is 23.3. The figure for Black Vermonters is 228.3 For Asian Vermonters the rate is 55.7 and Hispanics 47.4.

The health department says that there are a number of contributing factors to the disparities, including systemic and structural racism, socioeconomic disadvantage, historical injustice, and oppressive systems that effect the conditions in which people are born, grow, live and work.