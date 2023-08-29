Students are gearing up for the annual back to school shopping frenzy.

This time of year is a bustling period for retailers, as parents and guardians prepare to equip their children with the best supplies.

“I’m going into seventh grade, so I’ve been getting a lot of notebooks and binders. Our school hasn’t really given out a list yet, which is fine, so we’ve been looking for stores and stuff of things we might want to use,” says Essex student Parker Bero.

Many retail outlets are offering some deals tailored to students.

Anna Houle says, “everyone is loving stacking their jewelry, so we have so much to choose from with layering. We have diamond-initial necklaces for back to school that are 75 dollars.”

Houle is the Co-owner of “Bella Lusso Jewelers,” a store located in the University Mall.

Houle says the store is preparing for the back-to-school season with a fifty percent off sale, offering the latest trends, including natural and lab grown pieces.

The back-to-school shopping rush is not only about buying items. It is also an opportunity for students to express their personal style.

Ava Ramsdell from Montgomery, Vermont has opted to shop for a more laid-back piece – a pair of fresh Converse.

Ramsdell adds, while back to school supplies are nice, mental tips for doing homework are just as important.

“I like to take deep breaths and then I like to take a little break, then start again,” says Ramsdell.

Remy Porfido, a University of Vermont student is shopping for dorm room supplies.

Porfido recommends students of all ages get a planner to stay on top of work and to be the first to say “Hello.”

“The best thing to do is just talk to people because the community here is just so strong and with other people, it just makes this experience so much better,” Porfido says,

As Vermonters navigate the new school year, one thing remains constant, stores and students are preparing with practicality and individuality in mind.