Vermont sues Berkshire farmers over unpermitted expansion

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says it is suing the owners of a Berkshire farm for violating the state’s agricultural regulations by expanding operations without the required approval.

According to a seven-count filed Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in Franklin, Mark St. Pierre and Amanda St. Pierre, who own the Lumbra Farm in Berkshire, expanded a dairy barn on the site without obtaining the proper stormwater permits or give pre-construction notice to town officials. The barn allegedly increased in size from 120 feet long to approximately 825 feet long and now covers more than 100,000 square feet.

The complaint also accuses the St. Pierre’s and their company, Pleasant Valley Farm of Berkshire, LLC, of building a 10 million-gallon manure pit without submitting plans and specifications to state officials or obtaining a stormwater permit. The new pit can accommodate waste from roughly 1,500 dairy cows, according to the complaint. State law requires dairy farmers housing more than 700 mature animals to obtain a Large Farm Operation, or LFO, permit.

The St. Pierres also failed to maintain records related to waste and crop yields, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the St. Pierre’s to apply for the LFO permit, bring Lumbra Farm into compliance with state agricultural law and pay civil penalties.