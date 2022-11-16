Fixing Vermont’s housing crisis was the focus of a Wednesday conference in Burlington. Some professionals noted the reason Vermont is seeing this crisis now is because the state didn’t invest in enough affordable housing options in decades prior.

The Vermont Housing Finance Agency and 16 other housing organizations sponsored the 2022 Statewide Housing Conference, which focused on the housing needs in the state, and areas that could use some improvement.

More than 400 professionals came together at Burlington’s Lakefront Hilton Hotel. The Executive Director of the VHFA, Maura Collins, noted “there’s a lot of people who are really focused on the need for housing in our communities.”

Collins said the state has made substantial efforts to build more homes; but the construction pace can’t keep up with the demand. “It’s still going to take a while before we start to see the real impact of it, because Vermont has not been building and investing in housing as much as it needed to over the last several decades,” she explained. “A few years of funding awards, even over 1,000 units, is not going to get the job done.”

She added, the state has dedicated over $250 million to affordable housing through federal programs. Commissioner Josh Hanford with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development added another $150 million of federal funding has been allocated to housing efforts.

“With the pandemic, and the heightened awareness of our housing needs and our lack of affordable housing, there’s been tremendous new recovery resources that have been made available,” he explained.

Hanford says Vermont’s investments into affordable housing have made history. “This money’s being put to work right now,” he said. “There’s already been over 2,000 housing units invested in affordable housing, and with the money that remains, we think we can support another 2,000 units, but it takes time for those to come online.”

Zeke Davisson is the COO of Summit Properties, a South Burlington based affordable housing developer. He says some housing projects are beginning construction, and others are in the works, but several challenges have affected development. “Construction costs have gone up, the interest rate environment is challenging and only getting more challenging,” he explained. “We’re lucky here in Vermont, we’ve got really good partners all pulling the same ore towards affordable housing.”

Hanford also noted, Governor Phil Scott wants to see growth in housing that supports the state’s climate change goals and provides the housing Vermonters need.