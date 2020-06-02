Vermont task force to examine racial disparities in COVID-19

A new task force is going to be looking for ways to promote racial, ethic and cultural equity in Vermont, including in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Phil Scott signed the executive order creating the task force Monday. U.S. Census figures show that 1.4% of the state’s population is black or African American. The Health Department’s COVID-19 statistics show that almost 3.7% of COVID-19 cases in Vermont are in African Americans.

The next step is for the governor to appoint up to eight members of the task force, which is due to make its recommendations about COVID-19 by mid-August.