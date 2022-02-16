Any Vermont middle school or high school student could register for a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Each student who registered could ask him a question about an issue important to them.

For many of the students on the call — 13 student panelists and those listening in — COVID-19 is the issue foremost on their minds.

“Sometimes, when we talk about the impact of the pandemic, we are not focusing enough on young people, who perhaps have been hardest hit by what is going on today,” Sanders said.

He focused on ten high school students and three eighth-graders. Oner eighth-grader at Crossett Brook Middle School in Waterbury described feeling felt more stress in the last three months or so — since the omicron variant became widespread — than at any other point of the pandemic because of how close a light at the end of the tunnel seemed to be.

“It felt like it had gone back to the beginning again, and it scared me more than anything,” Grady Hagenbuch said. “People made plans, since it seemed like it was getting easier.”

The coronavirus hasn’t merely affected the physical health of Rutland High School junior Gabriella Olson. She said it’s affected every facet of her existence — including her education, her emotional well-being and her social life.

“I have encountered a very dark place (with anxiety and depression), and I’m still trying to get out of that dark place; I felt alone,” she said. “My brothers and I also got COVID in January. I’m still trying to catch up on a few of my missing assignments.”

One student asked what Sanders felt was the best way for high schoolers to become involved in politics. He replied that because Vermont is small and sparsely populated, its elected officials are more accessible than most. He noted this is especially true for local levels like school boards, town selectboards and city councils. It’s also applicable to the state level.

“I would invite my local representative to the legislature — my state senator or my House member — to come to the high school and have a discussion with us,” he said. “And they will come.”

The inclusion of middle school student panelists is a change from a similar event last march. All nine young panelists at a ‘Coping During Covid’ town hall Sen. Sanders held then were in high school.