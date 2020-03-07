Vermont to ensure free testing for coronavirus for those qualified

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state will ensure that people who meet the requirements for testing for the new coronavirus can get tested for free.

As of Friday afternoon, the state did not have any COVID-19 cases; 203 people were being monitored.

The Health Department says the state has issued an emergency bulletin requiring Vermont health insurers to waive any out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19 testing.

The department says Medicaid members also will not be charged and state government will absorb the cost of the test for anyone who is uninsured.