Vermonters will be able to get the newest COVID-19 vaccine booster starting Wednesday.

The Vermont Department of Health Department has begun to receive 17,000 doses that it ordered, with thousands more available for ordering later this week.

Vermont health officials said the updated booster shots are designed for people affected by the BA.5 Omicron, the most prominent strain of the coronavirus. The CDC recommended the booster doses last week after receiving FDA and a unanimous recommendation from its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The booster vaccine will initially be available at limited walk-in only clinics. Health officials say as the shots become more widely available, Vermonters will be able to get it from their provider or a pharmacy.

The two types of the new boosters cover both the original SARS-CoV2 virus and the more recent Omicron (BA.5) variant. The Pfizer booster is for people ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s is authorized for 18 years of age and older. Either booster can be taken, regardless of the original booster.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said that while the vaccines don’t necessarily prevent people from getting the virus, it will reduce the likelihood of serious illness.

“Getting this new booster will help build protection for when you do encounter the virus,” he said. “This can reduce cases of serious illness and hospitalizations – and, most important, help prevent additional deaths and loss from this terrible pandemic.”

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and where to get your vaccination, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.