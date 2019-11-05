Vermont to investigate wireless outage during Halloween storm

Officials in Vermont want more information about the Verizon Wireless outage in the Burlington area during the Halloween storm.

Clay Purvis, director of Vermont Public Service Department’s division of telecommunications and connectivity, said Tuesday that 26 cell towers lost connectivity due to a cut to a single fiber cable caused by storm damage, Purvis. The outage lasted from about 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

“We are definitely looking into the event, the cause of the event and what exactly happened,” Purvis said. “We’ve been in touch with Verizon and we’re waiting on information and will continue to ask questions.”

The department became aware of the outage when state government officials learned that the Burlington Fire Department, which was relying on Verizon Wireless for its own communication, lost connectivity, he said.

“We’re concerned about what caused the outage, how it was handled and what needs to be done to prevent a future occurrence,” said Barbara Neal, executive director of the Vermont Enhanced 911 Board.

In the case of an outage, other available carriers are supposed to send through 911 calls, officials said.

A Verizon spokesman took questions from The Associated Press Tuesday and said he would respond later.