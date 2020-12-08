Vermont to receive 6,000 initial doses of COVID vaccine after FDA approval

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — State health officials say Vermont is expected to receive about 6,000 doses initially of the first coronavirus vaccine once it’s approved for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

FDA officials will meet to review the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, and it could be authorized almost immediately. Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty told Vermont Public Radio that the state is expecting to get 5,800 doses per week for the initial three-week roll out. Health care workers will get priority, particularly those who have patient contact in in-patient setting and those in high-risk settings.