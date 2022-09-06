Montpelier, VT — A two-year bipartisan investigation into marketing and sales practices by JUUL Labs has resulted in a $438.5 million agreement between the e-cigarette manufacturer and 34 states. As a result, the State of Vermont will receive around $8 million over six to ten years.

According to the investigations, JUUL intentionally targeted youth through advertising, even though e-cigarettes are unhealthy and illegal for youth to purchase and use. In addition, JUUL packaging did not disclose that the e-cigarettes contained nicotine.

“JUUL led the charge in reversing decades of progress in fighting nicotine addiction,” said Attorney General Susanne Young. “JUUL targeted young people, including children, in their advertising and product design. As a result, a generation of youth is newly addicted to nicotine – a crisis that is evident in schools across Vermont. This settlement is an important step in fighting this public health crisis, but there is still work to be done. Vermont is a leader in enforcing its consumer protection and tobacco laws, and we will continue to hold companies accountable for fueling the youth vaping crisis.”

New Hampshire is among the 33 other states and is expecting to receive around $8.5 million from the agreement.