Burlington, VT – A member of Joe Biden’s cabinet paid a visit to Burlington early on Friday.

Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, joined Vermont’s top leaders to highlight funding the state will receive from Biden’s ‘Investing in America’ agenda.

Haaland took the stage near Burlington’s waterfront, with Vermont’s outdoors taking center stage in the discussions.

“We have opportunities to consult with the folks on the ground. We’re making sure that those conversations are happening because we really want to make sure we’re putting the money where it matters,” said Haaland.

“How do we preserve the natural environment so we can continue to enjoy it?” said Rep. Becca Balint.

“Vermont is so much about the working landscape and access to the outdoors for people who want to get the benefit for living in that landscape,” said Sen. Peter Welch.

Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is calling the funding historical and say it’s critical in the fight against climate change.

“We just had the three hottest days in the history in our world. This argument about whether climate change is real or not is long gone. What we now face is the practical steps that we could take that is going to help us address the absolute urgent challenge of climate change,” said Sen. Peter Welch.

Vermont is one of 10 states set to benefit from the Northern Forest Initiative, a $25 million dollar program dedicated towards preserving Americas northern forests.

The money will go towards developing a landscape conservation plan, making the land more resilient to floods, improving water quality for Lake Champlain and carrying out stream restoration work.

“These forests are degraded with roads or stream crossings that may not be available for flow,” said Acting Regional Director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Kyle Hastie.

Officials held roundtable discussions with those in Vermont’s outdoor recreational community on Friday morning.

“The outdoor recreation is a powerhouse for our nation’s economy which generated $862 billion dollars in 2021. Right here in Vermont, that included $1.5 billion in the states GDP and provided for 14,592 jobs,” said Haaland.

The funding goes through 2026.