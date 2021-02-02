Vermont to receive vaccine boost over the next several weeks

MONTPELIER – On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said Vermont will be receiving 22 percent more vaccine doses than expected over the next few weeks, amounting to roughly 10,800 additional doses a week.

Scott learned about the uptick following a conference call with other governors and the Biden Administration.

The state will also soon receive shipments of specialized syringes that will allow healthcare providers to extract an extra dose from vials of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to state officials at Tuesday’s briefing, winter weather had a minimal impact on people making their vaccination appointments. Any missed appointments won’t have an impact on vaccine doses.

“Those doses aren’t wasted, we anticipated this and we will not waste any doses due to cancellations from the storm today,” Gov. Scott said.

Health officials also warned parts of Southern Vermont are seeing an alarming surge in cases and hospitalizations. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said it’s largely due to out-of-state cases, such as New York residents working in Vermont, or coming over for other reasons.

“A large portion of these are in Bennington County, the rest of the state is actually seeing some stability,” Dr. Levine said. “We’re also seeing that out-of-state ski business accounts for some of the cases as well, but because many of these are visitors to the state and they’re only here for a day or two, all we see is the impact of the spread to restaurants and work sites.”

On the testing front, the Biden Administration announced a $230 million deal with an Australian company to boost the availability of at-home testing, but it’ll take some time for the tests to become commercially available and they will come with a $30 price tag.

Both Gov. Scott and Dr. Levine expressed hope that the availability and affordability will improve, allowing it to become a reliable alternative to in-person testing facilities.

“The price tag is problematic for many, but in the future I think this might be part of how we get back to normal,” Gov. Scott said.

“If people could have access to something that was inexpensive, easy to use, reliable and could be done at home, it would certainly govern their actions on that day and other days,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine also said an ongoing outbreak at Norwich University has now accounted for 94 cases in total. In some cases, the school has disciplined students.