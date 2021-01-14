Vermont to send 100 National Guard troops to Washington

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont National Guard will send about 100 infantry soldiers to Washington to help provide security for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Most of the soldiers will be from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Vermont Adjutant Gen. Greg Knight, the head of the Vermont National Guard, says they are honored to help secure the presidential inauguration. The mission was approved by Gov. Phil Scott.

“Our soldiers have been preparing for upcoming deployments over the last two years. As a result they are among the most trained and ready in the country,” said Col. Brey Hopkins, commander, 86th. “I know they will represent Vermont and the 86th IBCT (MTN) well on this historic day.”

The Vermont soldiers will be among nearly 20,000 National Guard soldiers being called upon to provide security after last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of insurrectionists.