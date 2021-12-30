For the second-straight day Vermont set a new record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. The Vermont Health Department reported 1,352 cases Thursday. That figure shatters the previous record of 940 new cases reported Wednesday. It is the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day.

The Health Department reports 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 19 patients in intensive care. There are three new deaths reported bringing the total to 471.

The record case numbers come amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 fueled by the Omicron variant. Nearly 500,000 cases were reported nationwide on Wednesday.