Vermont trooper who supported ‘insurgency’ in DC is suspended without pay

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) – This morning, the Vermont State Police received a report of “personal, off duty, social media” posts by Lucas Hall of the Shaftsbury barracks. State police say these posts appear to support the “criminal insurgency” that happened in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. They also say these posts advocate for such insurgency to continue.

“While we recognize the rights of all people including sworn law enforcement officers to express their views, advocating for the overthrow of the constitutionally defined democratic election process by force or violence violates our oath of office to uphold the Constitution,” said Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling.

After being initially briefed by Colonel Birmingham, Schirling said he immediately opened an internal investigation and suspended Hall without pay while the situation was looked into. Schirling anticipates the investigation will be completed within a few days.

“These actions, if true, have caused pain and anguish on the part of Vermonters during an already indescribably stressful time in our national history and for that we are saddened and sorry,” Schirling said.

Vermont State Police say they will update the public as soon as possible.