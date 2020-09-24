Vermont troopers to get body cameras; policy on public access to video not yet final

More than 200 Vermont State Police troopers will have body cameras by the end of the year, although policy details such as public access to the videos are still in the works.

Vermont State Police Capt. Garry Scott says the cameras are welcomed and will improve the agency’s transparency and accountability.

Troopers at barracks across the state will be outfitted with the cameras, which will turn on automatically when a trooper activates. The policy on when the cameras will be turned off, along with other specifics, is still being developed.